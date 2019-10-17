Watch: Akshay Kumar and 'Housefull 4' team are like all of us on the train, playing antakshari and housie

New Delhi: Bollywood 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar along with the entire cast of 'Housefull 4' piqued the curiosity of their fans and took a unique way of promoting their upcoming film.

The star cast of the film including Riteish Deshmukh, Chunky Panday, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, and Pooja Hegde has boarded a special train from Mumbai to Delhi to do the promotion of the film where they can be seen having a great time traveling together.

Akshay, who is known to serve something unique on the platter for his fans, expressed his happiness over the initiative. "I think it is a great idea, along with Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios, they came up with an idea that we can do something like this and we got the permission very fast and here we are. It's a great idea, which is gonna be fun," he said.