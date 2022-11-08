What is the Har Har Mahadev controversy all about?

Sharad Kelkar in Har Har Mahadev | A still from trailer

The screening of Subodh Bhave and Sharad Kelkar's Marathi movie Har Har Mahadev was stopped in separate incidents in Pune and Thane recently.

What's the controversy?

In Pune, the show was disrupted by members of a Maratha outfit while in Thane, NCP leader and former housing minister Jitendra Awhad allegedly led activists to stall the night screening of the movie on Monday night.

The NCP MLA alleged that the film distorted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's history to create political hype. He said although he respects freedom of expression, he will not let people change the history, stated a report in Hindustan Times.

A case has also been registered against Awhad and hundreds of workers for vandalism after they forcefully stopped the screening.

#WATCH: NCP leader @Awhadspeaks stopped screening of Marathi film #HarHarMahadev in #Thane multiplex on Monday. He alleged that the film distorts the history of #ChhatrapatiShivajiMaharaj and thus opposed the screening.



Video: Kiran Subashrao Ghuge pic.twitter.com/dGjxFp0rW2 — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) November 8, 2022

On Sunday, former Rajya Sabha member and Kolhapur royal family scion Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje had warned that if facts are found distorted in any upcoming films based on legendary warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, he would oppose such movies and take all efforts to stall their release.

MNS supports the film, organises special screening

Reportedly, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's Thane-Palghar district chief Avinash Jadhav arrived at the multiplex in Thane and requested to restart the show.

He reportedly said that it is wrong to manhandle the audience who had come to watch a film. He said that the accused should be arrested by the police.

MNS has also organised a special and free screening of the film on November 8 in Thane.

It may be mentioned that MNS chief Raj Thackeray has also lent his voice to the film.

Director condemns attack

Abhijeet Deshpande, who directed the film, said, "The entire team of Har Har Mahadev condemns these pervert goons for breaking into Har Har Mahadev's show in Thane and attacking the common Marathi audience. Stop playing politics on my Chhatrapati and practice his divine thoughts."

While speaking to the media, he also said that the CBFC gave a nod for the film's release. The panel had historians and the changes they recommended were taken note of, he said.

About the film

Har Har Mahadev takes the audience through the in-depth relationship between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Baji Prabhu Deshpande. It also brings a rare story of the brave and legendary Baji Prabhu Deshpande to the audience.

It narrates a strong and inspirational story of a real battle which was led by Baji Prabhu, where only 300 soldiers fought off the 12,000 enemy army and won, albeit paying for the victory with their lives, on the other hand.

Har Har Mahadev is Marathi cinema's first multilingual film. It also stars Amruta Khanvilkar. The film released in theatres on October 25, 2022.

