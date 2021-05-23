Weekend Binge List: From The Flash to Daniel... top picks from OTT to keep boredom at bay amid the pandemic

Title: Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
Platform: Netflix
Language: English
If you are a soccer fan, then this one is for you. This show is chronicles 22-year-long career of soccer star Roberto Baggio, including his difficult debut as a player and his deep rifts with some of his coaches. It surfs the many emotional upheavals he faces, and how he manages to go through the litmus test to emerge successful. It’s interesting and in-depth.
Title: The Neighbor: Season 2
Platform: Netflix
Language: English
Time to have some fun with ETs. This show revolves around Javi, the self-assessed great conqueror who thinks he’s conquered the world and is now Earth's superhero. But challenges arise from an unlikely competitor, and some extra-terrestrial visitors. It’s funny and definitely a one-time watch.
Title: The Flash
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
It’s manna from Amazon for all the fans of the superhero series The Flash. Created by Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg and Geoff Johns, this series is based on the comic character The Flash and how Barry Allen, aka Grant Gustin, fights mean and vicious criminals with his superhuman abilities.
Title: Flatbush Misdemeanors
Platform: Voot Select
Language: English
This show is a raw comedy of city life following Dan and Kevin, who play characters struggling to thrive in their new surroundings in the brash environment of Flatbush, Brooklyn. Bold, smart and grounded in authenticity, the show explores two long-time friends seeking to climb out of their heads and connect with others. This show appeals as it has a smart screenplay and witty dialogues.
Title: Daniel
Platform: Book MY Show Stream
Language: Danish with subtitles
Enjoy this compelling drama directed by Niels Arden Oplev and starring Esben Smed, Anders W. Berthelsen, Toby Kebbel and others. It tells the story of one of the most spectacular kidnappings in recent times. The protagonist is the young Danish photojournalist Daniel Rye who was held hostage for 398 days in Syria by the terror organisation, Islamic State, along with several other foreign nationals including American journalist James Foley. It’s about Daniel’s struggle to survive in captivity, his friendship with James, and the nightmare of the Rye family back home in Denmark. At the centre of this crisis, hostage negotiator, Arthur plays a pivotal role in trying to secure Daniel’s freedom.
Title: Room No 54
Platform: Zee5
Language: Telugu
The 10-part web series starts with saying – ‘you will recall your life in college’. Right! This series is about a group of hostel mates and a day-scholar who stay in Room No 54. They love reading adult magazines, playing cards and drinking. Of course, they do have time for some romantic dalliance and of course, have a blast preparing for exams, failing tests etc. It’s a typical college fare. But it’s funny and the tale of four friends going through college, makes an interesting watch.
