Weekend Binge List: From Oscar nominated Minari to Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984...some must-watch content on OTT this week

Title: Minari
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Language: English subtitles
Poignant, emotional and sensitively made, this film is a semi-autobiographical drama that revolves around a South Korean immigrant family trying to make it in the rural United States in the 1980s. The hardships and challenges they face entering a strange land with diverse people knowing very little of its language is shown in a very interesting light. This film stars Steven Yeun and Academy Award-winner Youn Yuh-Jung and is written and directed by Lee Isaac Chung. Definitely, a must see!
Title: Wonder Woman 1984
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Language: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu
It’s time to meet Wonder Woman. And this time, Wonder Woman or Amazonian warrior Diana is caught up in a struggle with a man whose lust for power can wreak havoc to the world. Wonder Woman has a tall feat ahead where she must contend with a work colleague and businessman, whose desire for extreme wealth sends the world down a path of destruction, after an ancient artefact that grants wishes goes missing. An adventure-action thriller, this film is racy and filled with thrills.
Title: Who Killed Sara? (Season 2)
Platform: Netflix
Language: English
Sara is back but this time in a very menacing way. Alex, her brother who was beaten in the first season, now wants to exact his revenge. And how better to do it than bring to light his sister's darker side – and come to terms with the fact that he never knew the real Sara. Welcome to the dark side of Sara this season, which thrills and shocks. This psychological suspense thriller is worth a watch.
Special: Season 2
Platform: Netflix
Language: English
An emotional drama, Special: Season 2 knits a complex tale of love, betrayal and jealousy. This series focuses on Ryan again and this time, he’s semi-estranged from his mother, and is on his own. The onus rests completely on Ryan’s frail shoulders to fight all his personal battles alone. He continues to explore the world on his own, with all the ups and downs life and love have to offer. This is a sweet, poignant drama that touches a chord.
Title: Kabaad – The Coin
Platform: MX Player
Language: Hindi
There’s always a nugget hidden amongst many an ordinary fare and this one is indeed a gold mine. This film, starring Vivaan Shah and Zoya Afroz reflects a rainbow of emotions and feelings — love, romance, fraud and deceit, the movie has it all. The plot showcases an ensemble cast who has an extraordinary hunger for money and they believe that wealth should be begotten through hook or crook. This deep lust for the shiny golden material wealth of others entices the cast of this film to relentlessly chase the treasure trove of money albeit in a humorous way. The film, with its satirical narration of human emotions, is funny and gives a message without sounding didactic.
