Weekend Binge List: From Oscar nominated Minari to Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984...some must-watch content on OTT this week

There’s always a nugget hidden amongst many an ordinary fare and this one is indeed a gold mine. This film, starring Vivaan Shah and Zoya Afroz reflects a rainbow of emotions and feelings — love, romance, fraud and deceit, the movie has it all. The plot showcases an ensemble cast who has an extraordinary hunger for money and they believe that wealth should be begotten through hook or crook. This deep lust for the shiny golden material wealth of others entices the cast of this film to relentlessly chase the treasure trove of money albeit in a humorous way. The film, with its satirical narration of human emotions, is funny and gives a message without sounding didactic.