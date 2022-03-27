Weekend Binge List: From Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak to Halo starring Shabana Azmi, THESE Top OTT releases will keep you thoroughly hooked

Get ready to experience unparalleled entertainment as your options range from a musical documentary to a period love drama and a blockbuster Telugu film to an enthralling Bengali web series.

Title: Parallels

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Language: English

If you have been dreaming up a story that has ingredients like multiverse and loyal friendship, then it seems like your prayers have been answered. This web series offers a compelling tale of four childhood friends who find themselves in different multiverses.

Title: Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Language: English

A must-watch for those who love the music of Olivia Rodrigo. This documentary takes viewers deep into her mind as the 19-year-old songstress spills the beans on how she ideated, wrote and eventually completed work on her debut music album Sour. A special treat is the concert footage very cleverly used in this film.

Title: Bheemla Nayak

Platforms: Disney+ Hotstar and aha

Language: Telugu

Almost exactly a month after its theatrical release, this Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati-starrer, is finally on not one but two digital platforms! This highly entertaining film is about the clash of ideologies between an upright police officer and a retired army havildar. Laced with excellent performances and taut direction, this is another gem from the South Indian film industry.

Title: Halo

Platform: VOOT Select

Language: English

This web series is based on a video game of the same name. This sci-fi show showcases how Master Chief and his Spartans team up against aliens who have attacked humanity. Will they succeed or fail miserably is the crux of the story. It was a treat to watch our very own Shabana Azmi in the show!

Title: Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls S1

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

This reality show follows 13 plus-size women competing to be enrolled as Lizzo’s backup dancers at the 2021 Bonnaroo music festival. The laughs, fun, drama and tension, along with the feisty spirit of these loveable contestants, is what makes this series a delight.

Title: Sabrina

Platform: Hoichoi

Language: Bengali

When a doctor is given the duty to treat a patient who shares her name, Sabrina, she gets intrigued and wishes to find out why she has suffered burns. This leads her down a path of uncovering secrets and unearthing disturbing facts. This is a very well-made and enacted web series. Don’t miss it.

Title: Bridgerton S2

Platform: Netflix

Language: English

Fans of season one were eagerly anticipating its next season, and it is back. Unlike its predecessor, this series thankfully has less lovemaking and more of a storyline. The focus now has shifted to a love triangle between Anthony, Kate and Edwina. From the sets to grand galas and acting to chemistry, this one is a treat for those who love period romances.

