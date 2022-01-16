Weekend Binge List: From a medical thriller to superheroes, here's what's hot on OTT

From superheroes to scandalous con men, medical thrillers to complicated illicit love affairs, animated series to dating reality shows, the OTT world is on fire and that too, right from the beginning of the New Year. So gear up for some power-packed entertainment. Enjoy!

Title: Eternals

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Language: English

Come 2022, and superheroes kick-start a rollercoaster adventure saga. Indeed, Eternals starring the gorgeous Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Gemma Chan and others, is a superhuman-based movie. It has loads of action and adventure. This time ’round, the film has our superheroes fighting evil creatures that have come back to Earth from ancient times.

Title: The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman

Platform: Netflix

Language: English

Shocking and scandalous, this harrowing docu-series spotlights a treacherous conman who can resort to any level. This series traces the journey of a cruel conman who masquerades as a British spy as he manipulates and steals from his victims and their families. This web series is really riveting!

Title: DOTA: Dragon’s Blood: Book 2

Platform: Netflix

Language: English

When the dark forces call, what happens next? Upheaval and chaos reign, order crumbles, and all heroes must now answer the call to fight the daunting forces threatening to plunge the world into darkness. Can they save the world from dire consequences? Or is the world doomed to be extinguished in the chaotic fire of anarchy? Watch to find out!

Title: Mighty Express: Train Trouble

Platform: Netflix

Language: English

What does a good friend do when his friends are in grave danger? He takes on the role of the hero who tries to save the day and his buddies too. A sneaky duo has tricked the trains and taken over Mission Station! Can Flicker flex his skills on the tracks to rescue his friends and save the day? Or is it too late? This animated series for kids is enjoyable.

Title: Too Hot to Handle: Season 3

Platform: Netflix

Language: English

Dating reality series are such fun, aren’t they? There are so many twists’ n’ turns in meeting one’s true love, and this reality show spotlights exactly that. On the shores of a stunning locale, gorgeous singles meet and mingle. But there’s a twist. To win a $100,000 grand prize, they’ll have to give up sex. Can they do that, or is the romantic ambience with so many hot girls and guys too much to handle? Do watch. It is super fun!

Title: Archive 81

Platform: Netflix

Language: English

What does one do when an illegal cult takes over the world and threatens to endanger democracy? Watch this very interesting web series to know what happens when an archivist hired to restore a collection of tapes finds himself reconstructing the work of a filmmaker and her investigation into a dangerous cult. What he discovers is shocking, and if the explosive truth does come out in the open, it can cause chaos and destruction.

Title: Human

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Language: Hindi

This thriller works its way into a murky medical tale. Starring Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari, Human spotlights the illicit underbelly of a manipulative world that is threatening to strangulate the medical world. Two doctors are shocked when a migrant worker dies under mysterious circumstances on their watch. They want to tell the truth, yet they cannot simply because some unscrupulous people put many obstacles in their way to stop the truth from coming out.

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 06:26 AM IST