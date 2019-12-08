Web watch: When Colman takes over Foy’s royal aura

When first introduced on Netflix, The Crown cast an impending spell on its viewers. The jitters were underlined as Claire Foy took over as the monarch in season one and two. The crown was overbearing and undesirably impacted the life of the queen as her duties encroached her personal space. The enormous burden of the crown belittled Prince Philip’s status, reducing it almost to nothingness.

The changed phase

However, as we move onwards to the phase of the mid 1960s and the 70s, there is a certain sense of heightened assurance that has developed around the doings of the crown. Olivia Colman takes over, indicating the vicissitudes of time. She humorously introduces herself as looking like the ‘old bat’, but change is inevitable and one has to move with the times. With passing age Queen Elizabeth proves to emerge as a more mature monarch, who is accepting (only remotely) of the changes around her. Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh (a role essayed by Matt Smith is now replaced by Tobias Menzies) has an emphatic say in the decade showcased in Season 3. Colman and Menzies make for a dynamic duo that have a lot more than chemistry to offer. The Duke of Edinburgh and Princess Margret (Helena Bonham Carter) emerge as Elizabeth’s aides as she dutifully entrusts onto them responsibility towards the crown and the people they are born to serve.

The other characters

Helena Bonhan Carter seamlessly delivered Margret’s opulence, pomp and show together with her inner misery that eminently surfaces from time to time. Prince Charles is given more character as he struggles to find himself amidst the ways of the monarch that is laden with servitude for mankind. The waters are now choppy on the economical and political front. The crown is forced to manoeuvre its way amid the chaos, reassuring its colonial partners of its former glory. Not to forget that the privy pockets are on the verge of being discounted, as the looming clouds of economical disruption could deeply impinge Britain’s reputation.

The other tales

Amidst all the chaos, Peter Morgan’s riveting narrative takes us along a certain episode titled ‘Aberfan’ where Colman is encouraged to delve deep into the fissures of her emotions. Here she susses out the finer emotions of humanity and duty towards the people who adored her; yet she dismisses brashly on account of the virtues of the crown. There is an episode that is devoted to the achievements of Neil Armstrong, and his team as they take to the moon. Prince Philip has been given his due importance on what he thought and felt about those men who devoted their lives to their careers, but knew little about the ways of the world. Unlike Season 1 and 2, the narrative in season three does have loose ends on issues that will hopefully be best explored in the much awaited season four.

Conclusion

Season 3 does have its share of underlining flaws directing towards the patchy revelations on the narrative. However, the season has refreshingly incorporated a revitalised technique at delivering the saga. The cast has delivered well, deserving a triumphant round of applause. Overall, a must-watch!