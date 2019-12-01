Web watch: Wit & wisdom of Kanpuriye

Name of the Series: Kanpuriye

Platform: Hotstar Specials

Time : 2.15 Minutes

Cast: Aparshakti Khurana, Harsh Mayar, Divyenndu Sharma, Harshita Gaur, Vaani Sood

Rating: ****1/2

We have all grown up fuelling our ambitions with the ‘Slumdog Millionaires’ sort of stories. But do we always get what we want? Well, when destiny decides on derailing our plans, we learn to come to terms with the plans, or we tailspin downwards into nothingness.

The ‘rags to riches’ stories are literally designed for that 1% whose destiny allows them to make it to the pinnacles. But what happens to the other 99%? Kanpuriye, a Hotstar Special film that launched on October 25 speaks well on the above-mentioned lines.

Plotting points

Ashish Aryan, the writer and director of the film, has divided the film into three parts. One explores the father-son relationship between the characters played by Harsh Mayar and Vijay Raaz. Vijay Raaz plays the role of Lampat Harami, a stand up comedian who goes all out cracking the sleaziest jokes entertaining the downtrodden in the city of Kanpur.

Lampat Harami, wants his son Jugnu (Harsh Mayar) to follow his footsteps, and become a comedian too. But Jugnu, unlike his father, opts for a more respectable profession, and aims at becoming a master chef. According to Ashish Aryan, “The father-son relationship is like ‘Arhar Dal’, it has to be balanced otherwise things could get sticky.”

Another story revolves around the life of a lawyer Vijay Deenanath Chauhaun (a role essayed by Divyenndu Sharma of Mirzapur fame). Vijay is caught in the web, fighting his own case. He yearns to get out of Kanpur to fight the more challenging cases in the city. But fate has something else in store for him.

Divyenndu Sharma adds, “I have enjoyed doing the film. The best part of the film was when we were touring Kanpur and had the chance to interact with the locals. The people there are very witty. They are so fast, that they seem to have an answer for everything. Interacting with them has helped our characters evolve better.”