Web series Review: Never Kiss Your Best Friend -- A refreshing web series

Web series: Never Kiss Your Best Friend (Season 1)

Cast: Nakuul Mehta, Anya Singh

Director: Arif Khan

Rating: ****

Never Kiss your Best Friend, when ZEE5 launched its original on January 20, 2020, they weren’t at all sceptical of the responses. The title says it all! And in earnest, how can one really know that the best friend is ‘THE ONE’? The series is a premised around Sumrit Sahai’s famed novel, Never Kiss Your Best Friend.

The story is premised around Sumer (Nakuul Mehta) and Tani (Anya Singh) who meet in a manner that could be defined as hilariously awkward. The comic timing coupled with the music that is used to describe that meeting is all in sync and is intended at making people laugh. Well, the friendship is like a dream… simply perfect and grows with every passing day! However, none of the two really realise that they genuinely love each other.

Sumer hails from a family where his parents are braving a troubled relationship, and have mutually decided to keep to an open relationship, so that their life runs smoothly. On the other hand Tani comes from a very sheltered background. It takes a lot for her parents to give her the required freedom in order to enable her to grow.

Being the best friend that he always is, Sumer solves all the little problems Tani braves and delivers her to her newfound freedom. In some of the episodes, we do get subtle hints for the love that each one has for the other right there.

One doesn’t really require 10 episodes to show us the nitty-gritties of a brewing friendship. From a reviewers point of view the loose end was intelligibly devised. However, there could be viewers out there who’d look for a definite end. Overall, this is a good one time refreshing watch.