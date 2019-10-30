Web series inspired by Aruna Shanbaug’s case, ‘Hate Story 4’ actress Ihana Dhillon to play lead

After debuting in Hate Story 4, actress Ihana Dhillon has been roped into play the lead in Ullu App’s upcoming web series, Kasak, which is inspired by Aruna Shanbaug’s case.

According to a report in SpotBoyE, Ihana will be essaying the role of a nurse who gets brutally raped and spends the rest of her life in a semi-comatose state.

Aruna Ramachandra Shanbaug’s- was an Indian nurse who was at the centre of attention in a court case on euthanasia after spending 42 years in a vegetative state, after she was raped by a ward boy named Sohanlal Bhartha Walmiki. The incident took place in 1973, with Aruna dying of pneumonia on May 18, 2015.

In an interaction with SpotBoyE, Ihana said, "I am playing Sheetal, who is a nurse by profession. Her life takes a tragic turn after she is raped in the hospital where she works in. She then spends the next four decades in a vegetative state after surviving a brutal sexual assault."

When asked about the resemblance in the storyline to that of Aruna Shanbaug’s case, Ihana said, "No. Kasak is a fictional story and has nothing to do with Aruna. But yes, we can say it's inspired from the tragic incident.”

"I empathize with Sheetal’s life circumstances. As a nurse, she was a caregiver to her patients yet she had to suffer immensely through such diabolical actions. It's a devastating story about a rape survivor, which needs to be shown to people to spread the message that rape is horrendous and unconscionable crime”, she added.

Kasak is produced by Ullu App's CEO Vibhu Agarwal, co-produced by Dreamzz Images Studio and directed by Deepak Pandey.