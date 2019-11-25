We feel you: Airport lady escorting Shah Rukh Khan can't hide her excitement

Shah Rukh Khan’s stardom is incomparable, as his charm and charisma go beyond the work done onscreen. SRK fans have a different level of love and affection for their King, and it can get difficult to keep calm if your hero is right in front of you in person.

Shah Rukh was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport. Following protocol, one of the ground staff members escorted the Raees actor to the main gate. The woman escorting Khan was unable to hide her excitement to be right next to him, and her expressions, captured by the paparazzi, say it all.