We feel you: Airport lady escorting Shah Rukh Khan can't hide her excitement

Shah Rukh Khan’s stardom is incomparable, as his charm and charisma go beyond the work done onscreen. SRK fans have a different level of love and affection for their King, and it can get difficult to keep calm if your hero is right in front of you in person.
Shah Rukh was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport. Following protocol, one of the ground staff members escorted the Raees actor to the main gate. The woman escorting Khan was unable to hide her excitement to be right next to him, and her expressions, captured by the paparazzi, say it all.
On work front, Shah Rukh is reportedly shooting for a cameo in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra. Furthermore, he also announced his upcoming project with south director Atlee, which will go on floor in March 2020.
