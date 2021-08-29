e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Entertainment

Updated on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 11:01 PM IST

'We don’t have to work together just because we are meeting socially': Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Sonam Kapoor's visit

The actress recently dropped by the filmmaker's office for a chat
Subhash K Jha
Advertisement

Of late, a number of stars have been seen visiting Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office. And, every time a star’s car drives into the filmmaker’s office, rumours of a collaboration abound. Earlier there were reports of Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor visiting Bhansali’s office to discuss future collaborations. But, they turned out to be ‘friendly’ visits.

Recently, it was Sonam Kapoor Ahuja who was seen visiting Bhansali, thereby setting tongues wagging about a film together.

“No such thing!” says a source. “Like all the other stars who were seen visiting Bhansali’s office, Sonam just dropped in for a chat since they go back a long way.”

ALSO READ

'Let movie theatres reopen in Maharashtra': Sanjay Leela Bhansali on 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' release

Putting rumours to rest, Bhansali clarifies, “There are many actors who pay me a visit. We chat over a cup of tea. We don’t have to work together just because we are meeting socially.”

Bhansali launched Sonam in his 2007 film, Saawariya, which also marked Ranbir Kapoor’s Bollywood debut. Though the film didn’t work at the box office, it kicked off Sonam and Ranbir’s career. And since then, Sonam has remained in touch with her mentor. And, her visit to the filmmaker’s office doesn’t indicate a possible collaboration.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Confirmed! Taapsee Pannu is Shah Rukh Khan’s leading lady in Rajkumar Hirani’s next

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 07:00 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal