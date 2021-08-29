'We don’t have to work together just because we are meeting socially': Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Sonam Kapoor's visit

Of late, a number of stars have been seen visiting Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office. And, every time a star’s car drives into the filmmaker’s office, rumours of a collaboration abound. Earlier there were reports of Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor visiting Bhansali’s office to discuss future collaborations. But, they turned out to be ‘friendly’ visits.

Recently, it was Sonam Kapoor Ahuja who was seen visiting Bhansali, thereby setting tongues wagging about a film together.

“No such thing!” says a source. “Like all the other stars who were seen visiting Bhansali’s office, Sonam just dropped in for a chat since they go back a long way.”

Putting rumours to rest, Bhansali clarifies, “There are many actors who pay me a visit. We chat over a cup of tea. We don’t have to work together just because we are meeting socially.”

Bhansali launched Sonam in his 2007 film, Saawariya, which also marked Ranbir Kapoor’s Bollywood debut. Though the film didn’t work at the box office, it kicked off Sonam and Ranbir’s career. And since then, Sonam has remained in touch with her mentor. And, her visit to the filmmaker’s office doesn’t indicate a possible collaboration.

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 07:00 AM IST