'We Are Safe': Actor Nikhil Siddhartha Says 'No Human Damage' After Water Tank Burst Causes Flooding On The India House's Hyderabad Set

Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha has confirmed that he, along with other cast and crew members, is safe following a major accident on the set of his upcoming film The India House. The actor took to X (formerly known Twitter) on Thursday (June 12) to share details after a massive water tank burst during the shoot, causing sudden flooding and injuring several crew members.

"We r all Safe 🙏🏽 Sometimes in our Quest to give the Best cinematic Experience we take Risks. Today we survived a Huge mishap thanks to the Alert Crew and Precautions taken (sic)," Nikhil wrote in his post, expressing gratitude and relief.

He added, "We lost Expensive Equipment but by God's grace there was no human damage 🙏🏽 #IndiaHouse."

We r all Safe 🙏🏽

Sometimes in our Quest to give the Best cinematic Experience we take Risks. Today we survived a Huge mishap thanks to the Alert Crew and Precautions taken.

We lost Expensive Equipment but by gods grace there was no human damage 🙏🏽 #IndiaHouse https://t.co/uhrHjOUtFx — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) June 12, 2025

What happened on The India House set?

The incident took place during the filming of an elaborate water-based action scene near Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad. According to reports, a large water tank, installed to simulate ocean waves, gave way, releasing thousands of litres of water onto the set. The resulting flood-like situation created panic as the force of the water swept away several crew members.

Among those injured was the assistant cinematographer, along with other technicians. Reportedly, they were immediately rushed to a private hospital in Hyderabad for treatment. No fatalities were reported. However, extensive damage was caused to the set and to high-value filming equipment.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing crew members scrambling to protect cameras and lighting gear as the shooting floor was submerged. The shoot has been temporarily halted, and an internal investigation is currently underway to assess how the tank failed and whether appropriate safety measures were in place.

About Ram Charan's The India House

The India House is a period drama set during the pre-independence era, with Nikhil playing the lead. The film also stars Bollywood actors Saiee Manjrekar and Anupam Kher in key roles. It is directed by Ram Vamsi Krishna and co-produced by Vikram Reddy and Abhishek Agarwal, in association with Ram Charan's production house.