‘We are ready’ : Malaika Arora’s strong nod to tying the nod with BF Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora | Instagram

Malaika opened up about her plans to marry Arjun Kapoor and said that she is ready to make a home with him.

Despite the age difference between the two, Malaika believes that Arjun is wise beyond his years, has a deep and strong soul, and is someone who is very caring and liberated.

Read Also Lakmé Fashion Week 2023: Malaika Arora slays in red as showstopper for designer Bhumika Sharma

Here's what she said

The Chaiya Chaiya actress told Brides Today,"I think I am in my most productive and successful stage right now and wish to work this way for the next 30 years. I don’t want to become less active and wanna do so many things right now, I want to travel, and It would be lovely to make a family, my home with Arjun as I think both of us are ready.”

The couple has often been spotted indulging in PDA, sharing posts and giving shout-outs to each other on social media.

Recently, the couple attended the NMACC launch gala on Saturday night, where they looked stunning in their outfits. Arjun donned a stylish look in a black outfit, while Malaika looked gorgeous as always in her golden ensemble.

Are they planning to get married?

While Malaika has been busy travelling through the country for various fashion shows and other commitments, Arjun has been busy with the filming of his upcoming movies.

The Ishaqzade actor last appeared in the money-heist crime thriller ‘Kuttey’ alongside Tabu and Radhika Madan, which was released on 13 January 2023.

Malaika's statement has left fans wondering if the couple will finally take the plunge and get married soon. Only time will tell what the future holds for these two lovebirds.

Read Also Tiger Shroff, Malaika Arora and other Bollywood celebs spotted in Mumbai