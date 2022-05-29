'We are just waiting to find a new Kapil Sharma,' reveals Archana Puran Singh

Archana Puran Singh will soon be seen in India’s Laughter Champion. Archana and Shekhar Suman will be seen as its judges. It will premiere on June 11 on Sony TV at 9.30 pm. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actress for an exclusive chat.

Opening up about her strong ties with the TV channel, Archana shares, “I have been associated with them for a very long time. Most of my shows like Uncensored and Comedy Circus have been telecast on this channel. It can’t be beaten in reality shows at all. Undoubtedly we share a relationship, a certain kind of understanding, and mutual trust is established. During the pandemic also, we all got together and helped people laugh, protecting ourselves.”

Archana makes everyone laugh. It’s a tough job to make everyone laugh. When asked how she does it, she replies, “It is really not a tough job. I feel laughing and being happy and making others happy comes more naturally to me. I enjoy the show and enjoy the entire scenario along with that and also participate in it and laugh. It is great to be given the job to laugh.”

Elaborating further, she adds, “I feel very blessed and grateful that this job not only fetches money to put food on the table but also gives me blessings from a whole lot of people. They say, 'Aap log toh bhagwan ka kaam karte hai'. You all bring relief to our stress and make us feel happy for that one and a half hour when we are watching your show. I am thankful to God he is putting us in a position wherein we are helping our audiences to be less stressed for a few hours at least.”

Archana is currently not working in films. When asked how does she feel, she explains, “Well, you win some and lose some. There are always drawbacks to something and always a downside to even good things. I look at it as just a phase of my career. There was a phase when I had more films, and then the television phase, then again switched on to films and television. And I started doing reality shows hosting, and anchoring. I did all the award functions hosting. Now, this is also another phase of my life when I’m the judge of a reality show which gives me the opportunity to maybe sit back and relax a little and enjoy whatever fruits my labour has given me. I would love to act again, and talks are in the procedure. Woh bhi hoga but filhal you will see me in India’s laughter Champion.”

Lastly, she talks about her co-judge Shekhar. “I am judging the show along with Shekhar Suman. We are both getting together after a very long time. I met him for the shooting of this promo, and it felt so nice. He is a friend and a colleague. He is very talented as far as his comedy is concerned, so I am very excited. We are just waiting to find a new Kapil Sharma and a new Krushna (Abhishek) as well,” she concludes.