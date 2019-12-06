Watch video: Yuvraj Singh dances to 'Suit Suit Karda' at Manish Pandey's wedding reception

Mumbai: Cricketer Manish Pandey and actress Ashrita Shetty on Thursday hosted a wedding reception for close friends and relatives here.

The two had exchanged vows in a glittering ceremony in the city on December 2, just hours after Manish led from the front to help Karnataka retain the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy in Surat.

From Manish and Ashrita's 'mehendi' to wedding day and reception party, a lot of pictures and videos from their wedding festivities are doing the rounds on the internet.

For mehendi function, Ashrita wore a heavily embroidered Kalki fashion yellow lehnga, keeping it all simple. And for the big day, she picked a maroon-and-gold silk saree, whereas Manish opted for a cream-coloured sherwani.