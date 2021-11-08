Watch Video: Yogi's Lanke film entering 75 days at theatres

Lanke's success is not over yet for Loose Mada Yogi. After a successful 50 days, Lanke is now entering 75 days since the release of the film. Having premiered on September 10 amid a great deal of anticipation, the film entertained the audience. It has been a long time since Yogi had a hit, and Lanke has now triumphed.

During the pandemic, the team took the risk of releasing the film. Nonetheless, it has received a great deal of attention. Lanke has become a great success despite all the obstacles.

Advertisement

When the film was released, the audience gave the filmmakers a heads-up. The crew also appreciated the love from the audience. Recently, the 25-day celebration was celebrated with joy. Now that the film has been out for 50 days, it is bursting into the 75th day celebration.

Advertisement

Lanke is a commercial success directed by Ram Prasad. The film has a family-oriented theme. Ester Naronha, Kavya Shetty, and Krishna Thapanda have played pivotal roles. Starring in the film are Sanchari Vijay, Gayatri Jairam, Sarath Lohitashwa, Shobh Raj, Suchendra Prasad and Vaanishree.

The film's music is composed by Karthik Sharma, and the cinematography is by Ramesh Babu. Patel Srinivas and Surekha Ram Prasad have produced the film under The Great Entertainer banner.

ALSO READ Lanke celebrates grand 25 days at the box office

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 07:55 PM IST