Lanke celebrates grand 25 days at the box office

The team of Loose Maada Yogi starrer Lanke is on cloud nine. Their confidence to release the film in theatres during the pandemic has paid off. Audiences have been most encouraging and supported the movie while heartedly, and the film has completed 25 days at the box office.

The movie which released in over 100 theatres, has been getting a thumbs-up from whoever has watched it. Directed by Ram Prasad, Lanke is a complete commercial entertainer with a wonderful mix of action, sentiment, romance and fun. Based on a real-life incident, Lanke stars Krishi Thapanda and Kavya Shetty in unique roles. The interesting content in the movie has been pulling viewers in droves even during the pandemic. With music by the talented Karthik Sharma, the compositions of the film has also drawn much appreciation.

Lanke also has prominent actors like Suchendra Prasad, Danny Kuttappa and Sharath Lohithashwa in key roles. The flick also sees Yogi on screen after a long time and it is a comeback of sorts for the actor. And the highlight is that he has drawn a lot of praise for it. Lanke has been produced by Surekha Ram Prasad and Patel Srinivas under The Great Entertainment banner.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 05:36 PM IST