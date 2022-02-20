Watch Video: Vasishta Simha is all praise for Ninasam Manju’s 'Kanneri'

Ninasam Manju’s Kanneri is fast approaching release and the buzz around the movie is getting stronger by the day. The movie which is based on a real-life incident, is a female-centric flick. The incident that the movie talks about occurred in Diddalli in Coorg and Manju has narrated a realistic tale in a commercial way. And Kanneri has got a lot of support from Sandalwood and the proof is the song release programme of Kaanada Oorige Coolige Horatala that saw the presence of none other than Vasishta Simha.

Vasishta who released the track was all praise for the film and along with him artistes like Chakravarthy Chandrachud, Nirmala and Sardar were also part of the function. The team of the film is rather overwhelmed by all the support that is coming its way from fans and the industry folk.

Meanwhile, Kaanada Oorige Coolige Horatala has lyrics by Kotiganahalli Ramaiah and has soulfully sung by Indu Nagaraj and Saregama fame Keerthan.

The film which deals with the subject of tribals in Diddalli who lose their homes in the forest owing to deforestation, has mainly focused on the pain of women who have had to leave their roots in search of a livelihood. The story has also taken a thread from Ksheera Sagar’s book Jenu, Akashada Aramane and speaks in depth about the pain of these homeless victims.

Kanneri stars Archana Madhusudan in a pivotal role align with Anita Bhat, Karisubbu, Arun Sagar, MK Math in prominent roles. The film has been made under Buddhideepa Cinema House Banner and produced by PP Hebbar and Chandrashekhar.

