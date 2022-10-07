Watch Video: Tejasswi Prakash channels her inner rockstar at Mann Kasturi Re song launch event

Tejasswi Prakash | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Actress and Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash is all set to make her big screen debut with Marathi film Mann Kasturi Re. Naad, the first song from the movie was officially launched at an event in Mumbai on October 7.

During the event, Tejasswi channeled her inner rockstar and she was seen in her most energetic form as she grooved to the song with a guitar.

Several pictures and videos of the Naagin 6 actress is doing the rounds on social media platforms.

In the photos, Tejasswi can be seen in a yellow and black crop top, which she paired with distressed denims. She completed her look with long ethnic striped jacket.

Mann Kasturi Re also features Abhinay Berde. A few days back, Tejasswi shared a poster of the film on social media. In the picture, the actress can be seen in a black outfit as she happily dances with Abhinay.

"प्रेमाच्या आकाशात सोनेरी स्वप्ने सजविणाऱ्या दोन मनांची गोष्ट..! सादर आहे अभिनय बेर्डे आणि तेजस्वी प्रकाश यांच्या 'मन कस्तुरी रे' सिनेमाचं रोमँटिक पोस्टर," she wrote along with the poster.

According to reports, Tejasswi will essay the role of a college student in the movie. The film is slated to release in theatres on November 4, 2022.

Meanwhile, Tejasswi is presently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor's popular fictional show Naagin 6, along with Bigg Boss fame Simba Nagpal.