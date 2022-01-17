Watch Video: Sohum Shah refutes rumours of doing 'Tumbbad 2'

Actor Sohum Shah seems to be quite active on social media while sharing the glimpses of his preparation for his new projects.

Recently, he posted a picture of himself in blue prosthetics and also gave a glimpse of his reunion with the team of 'Tumbbad'.

The photos gave the audience a thought of expecting 'Tumbbad 2' in the near future. But seems like something else cooking up.

Sohum took to his social media and posted a reel where he denied the coming of 'Tumbbad 2' and added in the caption, “#NotTumbbad2. Thanks for continuing to shower so much love on Tumbbad but yeh look @sohumshahfilms ke ek naye project ke liye hai! #ComingSoon”.

Maybe its not 'Tumbbad 2' but it is clearly visible that something big is coming under Sohum Shah’s production. With so many hands-on Sohum’s prosthetics, we can say that the he is really working hard on something.

Sohum Shah’s performance in 'Maharani' was praised by the audience and now they are waiting for 'Maharani 2'. The shoot of 'Maharani 2' is in progress.

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 04:34 PM IST