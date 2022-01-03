e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 04:32 PM IST

Sohum Shah strikes a pose with face plaster, excited fans wonder if 'Tumbbad 2' is in making

Sohum Shah kickstarted 2022 on a working note and took to his social media to share a photo with a blue face mask on
FPJ Web Desk
Actor Sohum Shah always keeps his fans and viewers updated on his professional work.

He kickstarted 2022 on a working note and took to his social media on Monday to share a photo with a blue face mask on.

He hilariously commented going through Monday blues.

In his caption, Sohum wrote, "I’m literally having Monday blues 🤷🏻‍♂️😂 Guess करो क्या बना रहें हैं? P.S. Thrilled to be back in the actor और producers chair for another film for @sohumshahfilms with @adeshprasad! #ComingSoon."

Moments after he shared the post, several fans ever asked if 'Tumbbad 2' is in making, and is Haster coming back.

A user wrote, "Tumbbad 2 - Super excited 🤞".

"Tumbbad 2 😍", another user said.

Another comment read, "@shah_sohum woh kya tha..Haster.. wohi bann rahe aap 😄😄"

The 2018 mythological horror film 'Tumbbad', directed by Rahi Anil Barve, garnered rave reviews and was highly acclaimed by the audience and the critics alike.

Sohum Shah, who acted in and produced the movie, revealed that he is flooded with requests every day to take the film ahead and make it a franchise but he said that he will not do anything to simply cash in on the film's popularity.

With his production house, Sohum always comes up with something different and interesting, amd the audience is in love with it.

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 04:32 PM IST
