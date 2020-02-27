Watch Video: Shah rukh Khan at his candid best while awarding young researcher PhD scholarship

On 26th February, Bollywood's Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan was seen awarding the Shah Rukh Khan La Trobe University PhD scholarship to a young woman who hails from Kerala.
The scholarship was named after the Superstar in 2019. The recipient of the scholarship is a young researcher, named Gopika Kottantharayil Bhasi. Her work revolves around farming practices through animal science, ecology and molecular studies.
During the award ceremony, SRK was at his candid best. He walked up to the stage with the young female awardee and presented her with the scholarship. Thereafter, he was seen helping Gopika wear the white coat presented to her, and adjusting it for her, something that is unsurprising coming from a humble and earnest Superstar like him.
Here is a closer look:
Speaking of the scholarship, Khan told IANS, "I'm a staunch believer in education and I would like to congratulate Gopika. Way forward for everyone is educate and there's never an end to education."
"Empowering and educating women is key and the world goes forward with educating women. I think education in India or anywhere else in the world is a step forward."
Gopika was chosen from over 800 Indian women. Her scholarship will cover four years of her research at the La Trobe University in Australia. This prestigious scholarship amounted to INR 95 lakhs.
