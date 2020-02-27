Watch Video: Shah rukh Khan at his candid best while awarding young researcher PhD scholarship

Speaking of the scholarship, Khan told IANS, "I'm a staunch believer in education and I would like to congratulate Gopika. Way forward for everyone is educate and there's never an end to education."

"Empowering and educating women is key and the world goes forward with educating women. I think education in India or anywhere else in the world is a step forward."

Gopika was chosen from over 800 Indian women. Her scholarship will cover four years of her research at the La Trobe University in Australia. This prestigious scholarship amounted to INR 95 lakhs.