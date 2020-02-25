Shah Rukh Khan's 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa' turns 26, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi shares heartfelt post

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa' released on February 25 1994, and as the iconic film turns 26, actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi has shared a heartfelt post.

'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa' was one of the first few films of Bollywood's king of romance. Shah Rukh Khan played the role of Sunil, Aana's (played by Suchitra) friend-zoned lover. The Kundan Shah directorial also featured Deepak Tijori in the role of Chris. The film went onto become a cult classic and is still a favourite of every 90's kid.

As the film turned 26 years old on Tuesday, Twitterati got nostalgic and shared heartfelt posts about the movie. Suchitra aka Aana also took to her Twitter and wrote, "I've done v few movies in my long life.Blessed to have been a part of this one- I was in d right place right time & so many yrs later ppl still know me as #Aana "