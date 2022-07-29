Watch Video: Kartik Aaryan makes a special appearance as Dr K in 'Masaba Masaba 2'

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is currently enjoying the success of his latest film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. While the star has always captured the glances with his charm, he recently made a special appearance as Dr. K in the Netflix original 'Masaba Masaba 2'.

In the show, Kartik shared screen space with Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta.

Kartik's charm and wittiness added an extra layer of entertainment to the scene while the leading ladies shared their fan moment with the handsome hunk.

Moreover, Kartik has recently wrapped a shooting schedule for his upcoming film 'Shehzada' in Haryana. The actor was also seen leaving a note while thanking the state for all the love it showered on him as he was greeted by a huge crowd of fans there.

The actor who had a massive success like 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' now has films like 'Shehzada', 'Captain India', 'Freddy', Kabir Khan’s next, and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next in the pipeline.