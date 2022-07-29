e-Paper Get App

Watch Video: Kartik Aaryan makes a special appearance as Dr K in 'Masaba Masaba 2'

Kartik's charm and wittiness added an extra layer of entertainment to the scene

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 29, 2022, 05:22 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is currently enjoying the success of his latest film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. While the star has always captured the glances with his charm, he recently made a special appearance as Dr. K in the Netflix original 'Masaba Masaba 2'.

In the show, Kartik shared screen space with Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta.

Kartik's charm and wittiness added an extra layer of entertainment to the scene while the leading ladies shared their fan moment with the handsome hunk.

Moreover, Kartik has recently wrapped a shooting schedule for his upcoming film 'Shehzada' in Haryana. The actor was also seen leaving a note while thanking the state for all the love it showered on him as he was greeted by a huge crowd of fans there.

The actor who had a massive success like 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' now has films like 'Shehzada', 'Captain India', 'Freddy', Kabir Khan’s next, and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next in the pipeline.

Read Also
Ananya Panday connects Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar over call on ‘Koffee With Karan 7’
article-image
HomeEntertainmentWatch Video: Kartik Aaryan makes a special appearance as Dr K in 'Masaba Masaba 2'

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out in Andheri, check details of closed roads due to mishap

Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out in Andheri, check details of closed roads due to mishap

'There can be differences of opinion but no fallout between us': Delhi CM Kejriwal after meeting...

'There can be differences of opinion but no fallout between us': Delhi CM Kejriwal after meeting...

Mumbai updates: Massive fire in Andheri, traffic diverted

Mumbai updates: Massive fire in Andheri, traffic diverted

Mallikarjun Kharge writes to RS chairman, requests to expunge remarks made by Nirmala Sitharaman,...

Mallikarjun Kharge writes to RS chairman, requests to expunge remarks made by Nirmala Sitharaman,...

Sanju Samson replaces KL Rahul in India's T20I squad for WI series

Sanju Samson replaces KL Rahul in India's T20I squad for WI series