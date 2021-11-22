Watch Video: 'Dhamaka' actor Kartik Aaryan celebrates 31st birthday

While Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is currently smelling the success of his latest release ‘Dhamaka’, which released on Netflix last week, the film's success was an addition to make his birthday even more special.

The actor turned 31 today and celebrated his special day with some guests. In the latest pictures of his birthday, Kartik can be seen interacting with the guests. The cake placed for the birthday boy was a center of attraction as the mint leaves placed over the creamilicious cake could make anyone drool.

Notably, a day before his birthday, Kartik attended the screening of his latest release 'Dhamaka' at the 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

Earlier in the day, the actor posted a picture on Instagram in which he can be seen wearing a neon sweatshirt and posing with a goofy smile. He is also holding a chocolate cake with the words "DHAMAKA BOY" on it.

He added a quirky caption, "Phir se birthday aaya. Phir se khushiyan laaya. Sab 2-2 baar wish karo mujhe !!" Fans and celebrities flooded the post with quirky wishes.Singer-actor Sophie Choudry wrote, "Happy happy bday bday... like that?" Tennis player Sania Mirza added, "Happy birthday." Several celebrities shared birthday wishes for the star on social media.

Ayushmann Khurrana posted a picture on his Instagram story in which he can be seen whispering something into the birthday boy's ear. He wrote, "Ab jo main tujhe bol raha hoon, bata mat diyo kisi ko. Btw Happy Birthday!" 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' director Anees Bazmee shared a picture in which he can be seen sitting with Kartik and looking at him with a smile.

He wrote in the caption, "To the man who defines charm and talent, Janamdin Mubarak @kartikaaryan. Hope you have a Dhamakedaar birthday!" Many other stars including Anushka Sharma, Rakul Preet Singh and more wished the birthday boy on his special day through social media.

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 08:41 PM IST