Watch video: Bollywood actress Nikita Rawal recalls 'most traumatic event' of her life

Bollywood actress Nikita Rawal, who has worked in films like ‘Garam Masala’, 'Black & White', 'Mr Hot Mr Kool', and 'The Hero – Abhimanyu' among others, was robbed at gunpoint in Delhi last week.

Nikita had come to the national capital for an event, during which she visited her aunt’s place in Shastri Nagar.

Nikita told Hindustan Times that around 10 pm, when she was walking to her aunt’s place, a vehicle speeded towards her and stopped, after which four masked men stepped out and pointed a gun at her, demanding her possessions.

The actress was robbed off her jewellery, watch, and some advance payment she received for the event, amount to approximately Rs 7 lakhs.

She told the daily, “I was thinking that they will kill me, and dreading ke kahin mera rape na karde, despite taking away all my belongings.”

Nikita told Pinkvilla, “I still can’t get out of this trauma and can’t believe that I’m alive. I would have died if I didn’t fight it. I literally locked myself in the wardrobe to save myself ..I was home alone. My aunt was also not there. It’s the most traumatic incident of my life.”

Nikita flew back to Mumbai after the traumatic episode and got in touch with a lawyer to file a complaint. She will be heading back to Delhi for the FIR.

The robbery comes a few months after Nikita filed a complaint against a stalker in Mumbai who has been following her for a while. The actress mentioned he would be at every event or gathering she attended.

Nikita had given her a warning to him through the watchman but that didn't deter the stalker, and she was forced to file a complaint.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 02:51 PM IST