Watch Video: Biking across United States, Sadhguru meets his 'follower' Will Smith

Indian spiritual leader Sadhguru, who is on a 10,000-mile motorcycle journey across the United States, met Hollywood superstar Will Smith and his family. The founder of the Isha Foundation on Saturday shared some photos of himself and the actor on Instagram.
"Will, it was a pleasure to spend some time with you and your wonderful family. May your Sangha be strong and Dharma be your guide," Sadhguru captioned the post.
On Sunday, Sadhguru shared a behind-the-scenes video of the meeting. In the video, 'The Pursuit of Happyness' actor said, "Sadhguru is in town. I have been following him for a while. He wrote a wonderful book called 'Inner Engineering'. I want my family to meet spiritial people. Just interacting with people who are not hooked on material world."
Meanwhile, Sadhguru said that he "shared heartfelt conversations" with the family. The caption read, "Will Smith welcomes Sadhguru home to spend quality time with his family. They share heartfelt conversations, profound poetry, and enjoy Sadhguru's wit & wisdom!"
On the work front, Smith was last seen in "Bad Boys For Life", the third part of the buddy cop film series , "Bad Boys", which released earlier this year before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Smith will next appear as the father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams in the upcoming film King Richard.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)