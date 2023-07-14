Watch Video: Alia Bhatt Picks Up Paparazzo's Slipper Outside Mumbai Restaurant | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Actor-producer and entrepreneur Alia Bhatt, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai on Thursday night. She was accompanied by her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. However, as the trio left the eatery in Bandra, she spotted the missing slipper of a paparazzo, picked it up, and handed it over to him.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia awaits the release of Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. Helmed by Karan Johar, it is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.

As per the trailer, the film delves into the lives of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee, whose lifestyles are diametrically opposed. While Rocky is a Punjabi lad from a wealthy Punjabi family, Rani comes from a Bengali household where knowledge and intelligence are valued above all else. And they fall in love but soon the couple realizes that their families don't like each other. Then Rocky and Rani decide to 'Switch' and live with each other families to impress them.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promises to be a wholesome, big-screen entertainer, blending Johar's storytelling finesse with an impressive ensemble cast, grandeur, and music. There were also many scenes of the two romancings and fighting, celebrating all kinds of festivals with their families, and possibly a wedding.

The film marks Karan's return to the director's chair after over six years. It also marks Ranveer and Alia's second collaboration after their hit film Gully Boy.

Besides that, Alia also has Netflix's Heart of Stone, which marks her Hollywood debut. It also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Helmed by Tom Harper, the film is intended to be the first installment in a series akin to Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible. It will release on Netflix on August 11, 2023.