Watch unseen video of Bollywood actors, filmmakers meeting PM Modi

After the interaction with the prime minister, Shah Rukh thanked him for bringing the industry together for such a cause.

"I feel we need to re-introduce Gandhi ji to India and the world. The film industry can get self-obsessed and it is important we create work that sends out messages. It should not always be about business but in an engaging and entertaining manner, everyone should be involved," he said.

Aamir said, "It was a really wonderful interaction we had with the Prime Minister today. He was very inspiring, very warm and very deep in what he had to say." Kangana Ranaut hailed the initiatives taken by PM Modi. "Modiji is the first prime minister who is so inclusive of art and artistes and the film industry. Nobody has given respect and recognised the soft power of art and artistes in the country before," she said.

"From the bottom of my heart and on behalf of the entire film industry, I thank our prime minister and the things that he has said about propagating Gandhi philosophy and his way of live and values we will make sure we get something concrete from that," Ranaut added.

"When we make films, there are moments we wonder why are we doing this? Filmmakers are lost. Today, we got a reason a direction and all the creative people here are extremely upbeat after the session. I feel we will see results in a year's time," Anurag Basu said.

With inputs from PTI.