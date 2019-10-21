Ayyo! South Indian stars criticise PM Modi's meet with only Bollywood celebs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Bollywood actors and filmmakers, including Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, and released a cultural video with the theme 'Change Within' to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
To celebrate 150 years of Gandhi, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani brought eight leading actors together for the special tribute, which was launched by the PM at his official residence.
"The film fraternity comes together to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi! #ChangeWithin is an excellent effort, which will add momentum towards ensuring Gandhi Ji's message reverberates far and wide. It will also inspire citizens to take up causes dear to Bapu," Modi tweeted.
The 100-second video is based on Gandhi's life, teachings and values and features Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Kangana Ranaut and Vicky Kaushal.
The PM tweeted pictures with the fraternity, saying the "interaction with leading film personalities and cultural icons was fruitful".
Among those present at the meeting were Sonam Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Jacqueline Fernandez, filmmakers Imtiaz Ali, Rajkumar Santoshi, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, Nitesh Tiwari, Anurag Basu and producers Ekta Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Jayantilal Gada.
This however, didn’t go well with the South Indian film industry including fans. Many took to Twitter and called out the PM for marginalising the chunk from a very important event.
