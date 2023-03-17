Watch: Union minister Amit Shah meets RRR fame actor Ram Charan & his father Chiranjeevi in Delhi | ANI video screengrab

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah met RRR fame actor Ram Charan and his father Chiranjeevi in Delhi on Friday. A video of the meet has emerged on social media. Amit Shah congratulated them for 'Naatu Naatu's' Oscar victory.

The the short clip, Chiranjeevi honours the Home minister with a shawl whereas his son Ram Charan hands him a bouquet and the three get pictures clicked together.

‘Naatu Naatu’ won this year’s Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song.

Watch video here:

From this list, it’s evident that besides two key Hollywood film recognitions, M M Keeravani’s composition for the film ‘RRR’ was appreciated enormously by American critics too.

About Naatu Naatu

Sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, and written by Chandrabose, this is the first song by an Indian production to win an Oscar, which is noteworthy. Though Rahman won the Oscars for both best song and best score -‘Slumdog Millionaire’, 2009 - that was essentially a British production, directed by Danny Boyle. ‘RRR’, on the other hand, is a Telugu film directed by S S Rajamouli.

Reasons behind Naatu Naatu's win

Though some have dismissed its tune as ordinary, a few things worked in favour of ‘Naatu Naatu’, which had to compete with Lady Gaga and Rihanna. One is the setting in the backdrop of the Mariinsky Palace in Kiev, Ukraine, where the sequence was filmed before the Russian invasion. The second was the brilliantly choreographed dance, performed by Ram Charan and N T Rama Rao Jr, opening with, “Not salsa, not flamenco, my brother… do you know naatu?” The face-off between the Indian duo and Colonialists lends nostalgia. Finally, there’s a driving energy in the song’s rhythms, aided by the prominent use of duffs, enhancing the effect. All of these factors came into play at the live performance on Oscar night, eliciting a standing ovation.