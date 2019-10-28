Watch: This chain-smoking Rocket Man even left Amitabh Bachchan in awe

A video that was doing rounds on Twitter showed a man lighting rockets with his cigarette.
Amitabh Bachchan recently shared the same video on his Twitter and reacted on it.
This man’s dangerous stunt has left Big B surprised too. The man can be seen burning rockets one after the other with just his cigarette.
Amitabh Bachchan shared the video on Twitter and said the man shouldn’t be doing such a thing.
Well, the video that appeared again on Twitter is from last year. The man is seen bursting more than 5 rockets constantly with the cigarette that he’s holding between his teeth.
According to a leading daily, the man is a farmer who also runs a small firecracker factory in Visakhapatnam.
The India Today report said the video was taken last year at Chimpapalli in Visakhapatnam district. Mola Sanjeev Rao, the man in the video, was burning firecrackers during a YRS Congress rally.
Mola Sanjeev Rao lives in the village of Pisinikada in Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh.
