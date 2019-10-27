Watch: Every woman wants to marry this Pakistani model after this

A video from a fashion show in Pakistan is going viral on the internet. No, it has got nothing to do with a wardrobe malfunction or a model falling down on the ramp.

In the video that's doing rounds on the internet, a Pakistani model is seen going down on his knees trying to help the lady who broke her shoe on the ramp.

Chivalry isn't dead afterall!

Well, Imran Khan isn't the only Pakistani man that's making news now. This Pakistani gentleman is every girl's dream.

It's not just his gesture that's grabing attention, he is indeed a nice-looking man.

This model from Pakistan has netizens drooling all over him. He's definitely the man every woman wants to marry.

The pair is seen walking on the ramp when the lady's shoe broke. Not only did the model stop for her to get lance back, he also went down on his knees to help her remove the shoes.