Real or Fake: Ranbir-Alia's wedding card goes viral on social media, latter reacts

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt may be starring in a film together but their real-life romance always gets a lot of attention. Their romance continues to blossom even after two years of dating. The fans have been wanting that their favourite stars tie the knot soon. There have been, time and again, talks about their wedding which might happen in 2020 but the couple has been silent about it. Now, a fake wedding invite, featuring Alia and Ranbir and their families’ names, is going viral on social media which is making every go gaga.

According to the fake wedding invite, the couple is supposed to tie the knot on January 22, 2020. In the invite, her name is misspelled as ‘Aliya’ and her father is named as Mukesh Bhatt. The invite reads, “Mrs. Neetu & Mr. Rishi Kapoor cordially invite you for the Sagan Ceremony of their son Ranbir with Aliya (D/o Mrs. Soni & Mr. Mukesh Bhatt) on Wednesday, 22th January 2020 05:00 pm onwards.”