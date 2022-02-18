Watch: SonyLIV unveils pulsating promo of 'Undekhi' Season 2

After keeping the viewers on tenterhooks and hungry for answers, SonyLIV has returned with the second season of its adrenaline enthusing thriller, 'Undekhi'.

The Atwals and their adversaries are back with full force to exact revenge on one another, and by the looks of the promo, the story will take a darker and more gruesome turn, keeping you at the edge of your seat till the very end.

'Undekhi' season 2 is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Banijay Asia and directed by Ashish R Shukla.

Set in the heartlands of Manali, 'Undekhi' revolves around a horrid crime that takes place one fateful night, and the cat and mouse chase that ensues post that between the perpetrators and the ones seeking justice.

Season 1 ended on a cliffhanger with DSP Ghosh (Dibyendu Bhattacharya) and Teji (Anchal Singh) trying to save a very critical Koyal (Apeksha Porwal) from the clutches of Rinku (Surya Sharma).

This season will throw light on what’s in store for Porwal’s character as well as the changing dynamics amongst all.

Some new faces (Nandish Sandhu, Meiyang Chang, and Tej Sapru) can be seen in the promo, whose arrival will raise the stakes higher this season.

With each character fueled by their own selfish motives, what follows is a mad hunt where each is ready to take down the other in this gripping tale of power, revenge, and love.

Starring Harsh Chhaya, Surya Sharma, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Anchal Singh, Apeksha Porwal, Ankur Rathee, Nandish Sandhu, Meiyang Chang and Tej Sapru, 'Undekhi' season 2 will stream on SonyLIV from March 4.

