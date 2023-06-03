Watch: Sonu Sood takes a dig at celebs expressing grief on social media amid Odisha train accident |

Scores of celebrities such as Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Jr NTR and others on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a train accident in Odisha's Balasore district. At least 261 people were killed and nearly 1,000 injured in the train crash involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train on Friday.

Joining the lot was actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood as well, but he emphasized on doing more than just sharing social media posts. In a video shared on Twitter, Sonu can be heard saying in Hindi that amid a tragic incident of such magnitude everyone especially political parties are busy degrading each other and indulging in blame games.

— sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 3, 2023

He said, “Hum log tweet karte hain, shok dikhate hain fir apni zindagi mein busy ho jate hainBut what about all those people jo apne ghar se nikle the roti kamane ke liye, their families won't be able to stand up again. Sirf social media pe dukh dikhane se kujh nahi hoga.”

"I feel the government is working well for them but they should bring a policy for the victims of such tragic accidents that affect people on a mass level. For instance, pensions or a fixed income should be ensured for such families," added Sonu.

