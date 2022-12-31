e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWATCH: Shehnaaz Gill makes Guru Randhawa blush with her slit-cut red dress

WATCH: Shehnaaz Gill makes Guru Randhawa blush with her slit-cut red dress

Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa's upcoming music video will be released on January 10

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 31, 2022, 08:31 PM IST
article-image
Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa |
Follow us on

Singer Guru Randhawa recently shared a clip with Shehnaaz Gill from his upcoming music video's shoot. Interestingly, this video captured a cute moment between the both of them. 

Guru shared a video in which Shehnaaz can be seen draped in a red-hot slit-cut leg and the singer was seen in a pink suit. 

In this video, Guru can be seen adjusting the actress's slit cut and covering it with her dress. Reacting to Guru's this action, Shehnaaz imediately shows off her sexy leg in her slit dress and said " Idhar dekho".

Shehnaaz this reaction made the singer blush so much that he coulndt control smiling. 

Sharing the video, Randhawa wrote,"You are only allowed to look at @shehnaazgill during the shoot.🙈😍

Moon is rising on 10th January 2023."

However, Shehnaaz and Guru will be soon seen together in a music video which will be released on January 10

Shehnaaz Gill's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz recently featured in the music video 'Ghani Syaani' with popular rapper MC Square.

The actress will be also making her Bollywood debut along with Salman Khan in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.

She is also hosting her chat show Desi vibes.

Read Also
Watch: Salman Khan calls Shehnaaz Gill 'bomb, patola', grooves to Dil Diyan Gallan with her
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur enjoys skiing in Gstaad; Actress says ‘Gliding Into 2023 Be...

Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur enjoys skiing in Gstaad; Actress says ‘Gliding Into 2023 Be...

WATCH: Shehnaaz Gill makes Guru Randhawa blush with her slit-cut red dress

WATCH: Shehnaaz Gill makes Guru Randhawa blush with her slit-cut red dress

Did 'Qala' actress Tripti Dimri confirm her relationship with Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh...

Did 'Qala' actress Tripti Dimri confirm her relationship with Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh...

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani': Karan Johar excites audience in his 'Dharmatic' style for his...

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani': Karan Johar excites audience in his 'Dharmatic' style for his...

Payal Rohtagi reacts to Tunisha Sharma's death; 'Let justice prevail in its karmic nature'

Payal Rohtagi reacts to Tunisha Sharma's death; 'Let justice prevail in its karmic nature'