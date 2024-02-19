 WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan's Bholi Si Surat From Dil To Pagal Hai Was Inspired From THIS Nepali Song
WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan's Bholi Si Surat From Dil To Pagal Hai Was Inspired From THIS Nepali Song

Netizens also noted that both the songs have been crooned by none other than Udit Narayan himself.

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, February 19, 2024, 03:46 PM IST
article-image

The cult film Dil To Pagal Hai released in the year 1997 and even after 27 years, the film has continued to drop Easter eggs for eagle-eyed enthusiasts. The latest detail that has caught the eyes of netizens is the fact that the chartbuster song Bholi Si Surat from the film was actually inspired from a Nepali song recorded a few years before the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer hit the theatres.

A video comparing the two songs has now gone viral on the internet in which netizens pointed out the similar tune and beats of the songs.

Bholi Si Surat seems to be inspired from the song Jauna Hai Lai Lai from the Nepali film, Deuki, which released in 1994, three years before Dil To Pagal Hai came out.

Netizens also noted that both the songs have been crooned by none other than Udit Narayan himself.

article-image

However, the makers of Dil To Pagal Hai never officially acknowledge the fact that Bholi Si Surat was inspired from the Nepali number.

Dil To Pagal Hai starred Shah Rukh Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles, and the song Bholi Si Surat features SRK and Karisma.

The romantic musical was directed by legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra and it was one of the biggest hits of the year back then.

article-image

While it was made on a budget of just Rs 90 million, it went on to earn over Rs 700 million across the globe, and till date, the movie continues to garner love not just in India but all around the world.

