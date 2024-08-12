WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan's 11-Year-Old Son AbRam Khan Marks Film Debut With Mufasa: The Lion King

Get ready to witness a cinematic spectacle as Bollywood's reigning king, Shah Rukh Khan, joins forces with his sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan for the Hindi version of Disney's highly anticipated release, 'Mufasa: The Lion King.' Scheduled to roar into Indian theatres on December 20, this film promises to bring an extra layer of grandeur to the beloved story of the ultimate jungle monarch.

The latest instalment in the Lion King saga, directed by Barry Jenkins, explores the origins of Mufasa, the legendary lion who has captivated hearts across generations.

The Hindi trailer for the upcoming film has been shared by Disney Films India on their official social media handles.

"The king @iamsrk is back as Mufasa, with #AryanKhan and #AbRamKhan by his side Mufasa: The Lion King in cinemas 20th December," the caption read.

Shah Rukh Khan returns to the iconic role of Mufasa, revisiting the character that has become synonymous with regal authority and wisdom.

Aryan Khan will voice Simba, Mufasa's son, while the youngest Khan, AbRam, will take on the role of Young Mufasa.

In a press note shared by the Disney team, Shah Rukh Khan shared, "Mufasa has an incredible legacy and stands as the ultimate king of the jungle, imparting his wisdom to his son, Simba. I deeply relate to him as a father and also resonate with Mufasa's journey in the film. 'Mufasa: The Lion King' depicts Mufasa's life from childhood to his rise as an incredible king, and revisiting this character has been exceptional." "It's a special collaboration for me with Disney, particularly because my sons, Aryan and AbRam, are part of this journey and sharing this experience with them is truly meaningful," he said.

Bikram Duggal, Head of Studios at Disney Star, also expressed his enthusiasm in a press note shared by the Disney team, saying, "The ferocious Mufasa is more than just a fictional character; he embodies a spirit that continues to inspire generations, a quality Disney strives to bring with every story. When 'Mufasa: The Lion King' was announced, we could not envision anyone other than Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan returning to our family entertainer as Mufasa and Simba. Now, with AbRam joining the cast, this movie has become even more special to us. Our endeavour here is for millions of Indian audiences to enjoy this incredible story with their families!"

The film, enriched by photorealistic CGI and live-action techniques, delves into Mufasa's past, portraying his rise from an orphaned cub to the esteemed king of the Pride Lands. The story features an array of new and beloved characters, further enhanced by the talents of Lin-Manuel Miranda, who has contributed original songs to the soundtrack.

As the film's Hindi trailer unveils the magic of this legendary tale, fans can look forward to an epic journey into the heart of the savannah, guided by King Khan and his sons Aryan and AbRam.