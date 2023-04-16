Watch: Salman Khan arrives in black pathani suit at Baba Siddique's iftar party, leaves fans impressed

Salman Khan in Black Paithani suit at Baba Siddique's Iftar Party | Instagram

The annual iftar party held by politician Baba Siddique has become a much-anticipated event, and this year's edition proved to be no exception. Bollywood A-listers Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan made a grand appearance, making the gathering one of the most glamorous bashes of the year.

Salman Khan, who is set to release his much-awaited movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on April 21, made a stylish entry in a black pathani kurta, which perfectly complemented his timeless charm. The video of the actor's arrival at the event went viral on social media, with fans praising his impeccable fashion sense.

Apart from Salman Khan, the guest list included several other prominent personalities from the entertainment industry. Salman's co-star in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Pooja Hegde, was also present, along with his father Salim Khan, brother-in-law Ayush Sharma and sister Arpita Khan.

Other celebrities who graced the occasion included Shehnaaz Gill, Priyanka Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, Bharti Singh, Jasmin Bhasin, MC Stan and Rashami Desai.

Fans cheered Salman Khan

The event was Taj Hotel, Bandra, Mumbai, where Baba Siddique played the perfect host, ensuring that his guests had a memorable time. The atmosphere was electric, with fans cheering and shouting as their favourite stars arrived at the event.

The first glimpse of Salman Khan from the iftar party was shared by popular paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle, which was quickly shared and reposted by fans. The comments section was filled with compliments and appreciation for the actor's dashing appearance.

Salman's upcoming film

Salman Khan's upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has created a lot of buzz among fans, and the actor's appearance at the iftar party has only added to their excitement.

With the movie set to release on Eid after four long years, Salman's fans are eagerly waiting to see their favourite star back on the big screen.