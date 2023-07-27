WATCH: Rocky Aur Rani Special Song Starring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday LEAKED Day Before Film's Release

After months of hype and anticipation, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the titular roles, is all set to hit the theatres on July 28, Friday. The film has been creating quite a buzz, considering the fact that it also marks Karan Johar's directorial return. And while the makers have promised a lot of surprise elements in the film, some of it has leaked online, much to the delight of fans.

Eagle-eyed netizens had spotted Ananya Panday in a song in the trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. And looks like they were correct as the film is set to feature a peppy track with a slew of Bollywood celebs shaking a leg with Ranveer.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song leaked online

Just a day before the film's release, a video clip of the special track from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani leaked online and within no time, it was plastered all over the internet.

The song can be seen featuring not just Ananya, but also Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. Ranveer can be seen showing off his killer moves with the gang on the song, the lyrics of which go like, 'Such a heartthrob ji'.

Looks like KJo has tried to pull off something similar to 'Deewangi Deewangi' in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Om Shanti Om' which featured a whopping 31 A-listers in just one song.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Meanwhile, the makers of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani organised a special screening for the industry recently, and it was attended by a slew of celebs including Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Neetu Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and others.

The celebs stepped out of the theatre smiling and as per their reviews, the film might just be the next Bollywood blockbuster.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also stars veterans like Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra, and it will release in cinemas on Friday.