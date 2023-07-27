Most Expensive Ticket For Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Is Already Sold Out! |

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday said the advance booking for his upcoming directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is open. The family entertainer, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the titular couple, marks Johar's return to the big screen as a director after 2016's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. As fans throng to book tickets for this blockbuster entertainer, the most expensive ticket for the film is already sold out!

Apparently, the most expensive ticket for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is at PVR: Vegas LUXE, Dwarka in Delhi. It costs Rs 1600 per person and is already sold out for the opening weekend.

The film has been given a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CFBC), but the makers were still asked to remove some words, dialogues, and references from the movie. The makers have been asked to remove abusive words, the mention of the Lok Sabha, and a reference to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee among other changes. The makers have been asked to remove the abusive word 'b******d', used multiple times in the film. The word has instead been replaced by 'behan di'. The CBFC asked to remove the mention of Lok Sabha from dialogue and not even replace it with any other term.

The makers have also been asked to make changes to the Rabindranath Tagore scene that became a massive talking point after the trailer of the upcoming Ranveer Singh film came out. Old Monk, the rum brand, has been rephrased to Bold Monk in the movie. A dialogue mentioning West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee was asked to do away with a dialogue in the lingerie shop scene was also removed. In the same scene, the word bra was replaced with an item.

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', which also stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi has a run time of two hours and 48 minutes and is set to release in theatres on July 28. Directed by Karan Johar, the film focuses on a flamboyant Punjabi man and an intellectual Bengali journalist who are in love with each other. As their family opposes to their relationship, the two decide to live with each other's families for three months. The film also stars Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, and Kshitee Jog among many others.