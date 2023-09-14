 WATCH: Rekha ‘Slaps’ Man At Awards Show In Mumbai, Here’s What Happened 
Rekha exuded starry vibes as she sashayed in a white dhoti-style churidar, with a dupatta draped like a saree.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 14, 2023, 10:24 AM IST
Photo by Varinder Chawla

Veteran superstar Rekha, seen at an awards show in Mumbai, looked ethereal in a Manish Malhotra traditional ensemble. Rekha exuded starry vibes as she sashayed in a white dhoti-style churidar, with a dupatta draped like a saree. In one of the paparazzi videos circulated on social media, Rekha jokingly slaps a man outside the ceremony premises. Watch the clip below. 

Rekha began her career at the age of 14 with the 1969 film Anjana Safar. She has worked in some of the most iconic celluloids like Khoon Bhari Maang, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Umraao Jaan, Silsila, and Khubsoorat to name a few. 

In the last couple of months, Rekha made headlines after several news outlets reported that a new biography on the life and times of the actress has made some shocking claims about her "live-in relationship" with her female secretary Farzana. 

The author of the biography, Yasser Usman threatened legal action against publications over misquoting his words from the book titled, Rekha: The Untold Story, published in 2016.

The excerpt which has been doing rounds states, "Farzana is a perfect partner for Rekha. She is her consultant, her friend, and her supporter, and Rekha simply can't live without her. In fact, only Rekha’s trusted secretary Farzana — who some have claimed is her lover — is permitted inside her bedroom; not even domestic help are allowed entry."

Rekha was last seen on the big screen in a cameo in Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol's film Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se which was released in the year 2018.

