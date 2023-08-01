Video: Rekha’s First Public Appearance Amid Relationship Rumours With Secretary Farzana |

Popular designer Manish Malhotra recently hosted a warm get-together at his residence in Mumbai. On Monday, he took to Instagram and shared a couple of group pictures from the gathering. In the post, veteran actor Rekha was seen posing with actors Janhvi Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Kushi Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, and one of their close friends. He captioned the post as “Evenings like these at home after a long day at work are relaxing and fun and even more Special with #Rekhaji @parineetichopra @janhvikapoor @khushi05k Muskaan #friendsforever #love.”

Rekha, Parineeti, Manish and Khushi can be seen twinning in black outfits.The ‘Khoobsurat’ actor looked stylish as she donned a black co-ord set, paired with a black and white striped headwrap, and accessorized her look with black round sunglasses.

Rekha has been making headlines after several news outlets reported that a new biography on the life and times of the actress has made some shocking claims about her "live-in relationship" with her female secretary Farzana. The author of the biography, Yasser Usman has threatened legal action against publications over misquoting his words from the book titled, Rekha: The Untold Story, published in 2016.

The excerpt which has been doing rounds states, "Farzana is a perfect partner for Rekha. She is her consultant, her friend, and her supporter, and Rekha simply can't live without her. In fact, only Rekha’s trusted secretary Farzana — who some have claimed is her lover — is permitted inside her bedroom; not even domestic help are allowed entry."

Rekha is known for stellar performance in the comedy 'Khubsoorat', 'Baseraa', 'Khoon Bhari Maang', 'Ek Hi Bhool', 'Jeevan Dhaara' and 'Agar Tum Na Hote'. Her portrayal of a classical courtesan in 'Umrao Jaan' won her the National Film Award for Best Actress. She last appeared on the big screen with the Deol family in the film ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se’ in which she was seen in a special appearance role.