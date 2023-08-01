 Video: Rekha’s First Public Appearance Amid Relationship Rumours With Secretary Farzana
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentVideo: Rekha’s First Public Appearance Amid Relationship Rumours With Secretary Farzana

Video: Rekha’s First Public Appearance Amid Relationship Rumours With Secretary Farzana

Rekha has been making headlines for her "live-in relationship" with her female secretary Farzana.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 01, 2023, 10:20 AM IST
article-image
Video: Rekha’s First Public Appearance Amid Relationship Rumours With Secretary Farzana |

Popular designer Manish Malhotra recently hosted a warm get-together at his residence in Mumbai. On Monday, he took to Instagram and shared a couple of group pictures from the gathering. In the post, veteran actor Rekha was seen posing with actors Janhvi Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Kushi Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, and one of their close friends. He captioned the post as “Evenings like these at home after a long day at work are relaxing and fun and even more Special with #Rekhaji @parineetichopra @janhvikapoor @khushi05k Muskaan #friendsforever #love.”

Read Also
'Will Pursue Legal Action': Author Of Rekha's Biography Slams Reports Of Her Live-In Relationship...
article-image

Rekha, Parineeti, Manish and Khushi can be seen twinning in black outfits.The ‘Khoobsurat’ actor looked stylish as she donned a black co-ord set, paired with a black and white striped headwrap, and accessorized her look with black round sunglasses.

Rekha has been making headlines after several news outlets reported that a new biography on the life and times of the actress has made some shocking claims about her "live-in relationship" with her female secretary Farzana. The author of the biography, Yasser Usman has threatened legal action against publications over misquoting his words from the book titled, Rekha: The Untold Story, published in 2016.

The excerpt which has been doing rounds states, "Farzana is a perfect partner for Rekha. She is her consultant, her friend, and her supporter, and Rekha simply can't live without her. In fact, only Rekha’s trusted secretary Farzana — who some have claimed is her lover — is permitted inside her bedroom; not even domestic help are allowed entry."

Rekha is known for stellar performance in the comedy 'Khubsoorat', 'Baseraa', 'Khoon Bhari Maang', 'Ek Hi Bhool', 'Jeevan Dhaara' and 'Agar Tum Na Hote'. Her portrayal of a classical courtesan in 'Umrao Jaan' won her the National Film Award for Best Actress. She last appeared on the big screen with the Deol family in the film ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se’ in which she was seen in a special appearance role.

Read Also
Manish Malhotra Is Affirmative About Directing Meena Kumari Biopic, Quotes Rekha As His Inspiration
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Cheap Publicity': HC Imposes ₹25,000 Fine On Jacqueline Fernandez's Fan For PIL over Sukesh...

'Cheap Publicity': HC Imposes ₹25,000 Fine On Jacqueline Fernandez's Fan For PIL over Sukesh...

Aditya Roy Kapur Finally Opens Up On Portugal Vacation With Ananya Panday: 'I Missed The...'

Aditya Roy Kapur Finally Opens Up On Portugal Vacation With Ananya Panday: 'I Missed The...'

'Jacqueline Fernandez Dragged & Defamed Me': Nora Fatehi Records Statement In Sukesh Chandrasekhar...

'Jacqueline Fernandez Dragged & Defamed Me': Nora Fatehi Records Statement In Sukesh Chandrasekhar...

Video: Rekha’s First Public Appearance Amid Relationship Rumours With Secretary Farzana

Video: Rekha’s First Public Appearance Amid Relationship Rumours With Secretary Farzana

Euphoria Fame Angus Cloud Dies At 25, A Week After Father's Death

Euphoria Fame Angus Cloud Dies At 25, A Week After Father's Death