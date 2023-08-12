35 Years Of Khoon Bhari Maang: Rekha Was The Only Choice, Surprised Rakesh Roshan For THIS Reason

Rakesh Roshan's directorial masterpiece, 'Khoon Bhari Maang', celebrates its 35th anniversary today. As the acclaimed filmmaker looks back on the journey, nostalgia and emotion fill the air.

Recollecting the inception of the film, Roshan reveals how he was propelled by the desire to craft a distinctive narrative after his previous venture, 'Khudgarz' (1987).

It was during this period that the visionary director conceptualized the storyline that would become 'Khoon Bhari Maang'.

REKHA WAS THE ONLY CHOICE FOR THE LEAD ROLE

With a clear vision in mind, Roshan approached the legendary actress Rekha to portray the lead role. The actress' keen interest for the project acted as a driving force behind Roshan's creative passion.

Rakesh Roshan had only one name in mind for the casting of protagonist – Rekha. He lauds her versatility, which transcends both Indian and Western personas. While casting other pivotal characters, Roshan embarked on an exciting journey.

For the role of the husband, he decided on Kabir Bedi after sharing the script and discussing the vision. To add complexity to the narrative, he chose Sonu Walia, a fresh face he had noticed at a dubbing studio, as the antagonist.

Throughout the production of 'Khoon Bhari Maang', Rakesh Roshan remained steadfast in his commitment to excellence, leaving no room for compromises.

RAKESH ROSHAN RECALLS REKHA'S HORSE RIDING SCENE

One of the film's unforgettable scenes required Rekha to master horse riding. Despite her initial lack of experience, her determination and natural talent surprised Roshan.

Another iconic moment was the intense sequence where Rekha's character faced a near-death encounter with a crocodile, pushed into danger by her on-screen husband. Roshan acknowledges that this plot twist was innovative for its time, despite the challenges posed during filming.

The challenges of production extended to the logistical realm as well. Opting for the picturesque hill station of Coonoor, Roshan and his team faced unexpected hurdles.

Arriving to find no hotels available, they stumbled upon a guest house reminiscent of a Dharamshala. Taking charge, Roshan transformed the space into a comfortable haven for the cast, including Rekha and Kabir.