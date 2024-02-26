WATCH: Raveena Tandon Gets MOBBED For Selfies As She Attends Event In Mumbai

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon found herself in a spot on Sunday evening as she attended an event in the city. She was greeted with a sea of fans and while she tried to make an exit from the venue, she was mobbed by the people, all of whom wanted just one picture with the actress.

A video of the incident has now gone viral on the internet in which Raveena can be seen struggling to make her way through a sea of fans post an event. Despite being surrounded by her team members, the actress found it difficult to wade her way through the crowd, but nonetheless, she did not lose her cool and maintained her smile.

Netizens lauded Raveena for maintaining her composure despite being pushed and pestered by the crowd. "Being a celebrity is a tough job," a user commented, while another wrote, "Koi privacy hi nahi hai inki".

On the work front, Raveena was recently seen in the web show Karmma Calling, which received mixed reviews from the critics. The show also starred Namrata Sheth, Varun Sood, Vikramjeet Virk, Viraf Patel, Rohit Roy, and Waluscha D'Souza in key roles.

She will be next seen sharing the screen with Arbaaz Khan in the film Patna Shukla. Not just that, but she is also a part of the stellar cast of Welcome To The Jungle, which includes Akshay Kumar, Shreyas Talpade, Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, and others as well.