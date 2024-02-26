 WATCH: Raveena Tandon Gets MOBBED For Selfies As She Attends Event In Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWATCH: Raveena Tandon Gets MOBBED For Selfies As She Attends Event In Mumbai

WATCH: Raveena Tandon Gets MOBBED For Selfies As She Attends Event In Mumbai

Netizens lauded Raveena for maintaining her composure despite being pushed and pestered by the crowd

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, February 26, 2024, 12:02 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon found herself in a spot on Sunday evening as she attended an event in the city. She was greeted with a sea of fans and while she tried to make an exit from the venue, she was mobbed by the people, all of whom wanted just one picture with the actress.

A video of the incident has now gone viral on the internet in which Raveena can be seen struggling to make her way through a sea of fans post an event. Despite being surrounded by her team members, the actress found it difficult to wade her way through the crowd, but nonetheless, she did not lose her cool and maintained her smile.

Netizens lauded Raveena for maintaining her composure despite being pushed and pestered by the crowd. "Being a celebrity is a tough job," a user commented, while another wrote, "Koi privacy hi nahi hai inki".

Read Also
'Takleef Nahi Honi Chahiye': Raveena Tandon Asks Paps To Not Trouble Passengers As She Visits...
article-image

On the work front, Raveena was recently seen in the web show Karmma Calling, which received mixed reviews from the critics. The show also starred Namrata Sheth, Varun Sood, Vikramjeet Virk, Viraf Patel, Rohit Roy, and Waluscha D'Souza in key roles.

She will be next seen sharing the screen with Arbaaz Khan in the film Patna Shukla. Not just that, but she is also a part of the stellar cast of Welcome To The Jungle, which includes Akshay Kumar, Shreyas Talpade, Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, and others as well.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Got Wiper To Hit Me, Threw Chappal At My Dog': Bigg Boss 11 Fame Bandgee Kallra Accuses Neighbour...

'Got Wiper To Hit Me, Threw Chappal At My Dog': Bigg Boss 11 Fame Bandgee Kallra Accuses Neighbour...

Aamir Khan Wears 'Mostly Laapataa' T-Shirt As He Steps Out To Promote Laapataa Ladies

Aamir Khan Wears 'Mostly Laapataa' T-Shirt As He Steps Out To Promote Laapataa Ladies

Captain Marvel Actor Kenneth Mitchell Dies At 49 After 6-Year Battle With ALS

Captain Marvel Actor Kenneth Mitchell Dies At 49 After 6-Year Battle With ALS

Madhuri Dixit Recreates Iconic Hum Aapke Hain Koun Look

Madhuri Dixit Recreates Iconic Hum Aapke Hain Koun Look

WATCH: Raveena Tandon Gets MOBBED For Selfies As She Attends Event In Mumbai

WATCH: Raveena Tandon Gets MOBBED For Selfies As She Attends Event In Mumbai