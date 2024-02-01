'Takleef Nahi Honi Chahiye': Raveena Tandon Asks Paps To Not Trouble Passengers As She Visits Andheri Metro Station

Actress Raveena Tandon was seen visiting the Andheri metro station in Mumbai on Thursday morning to attend an event in the premises. As soon as she reached the station, the paps gathered at the venue for photos and videos, and she was seen requesting them to not inconvenience passengers while at it.

A video of Raveena's interaction with the paparazzi has now surfaced on the internet in which the actress can be seen asking the shutterbugs to keep moving and not crowd a particular spot. "Apan chalte jaate hai, logo ko takleef nahi honi chahiye," she was seen requesting the photographers.

"Please keep moving," she was seen asking the paps as commuters went about their daily routine at the Andheri metro station, which is one of the busiest stations of the city.

Netizens appreciated the actress for asking the paps to be careful and trying to avoid a commotion at the station.

Read Also Karmma Calling Producers Ashutosh Shah And Taher Shabbir Said THIS About Raveena Tandon And Salman...

Raveena looked ravishing in a simple grey shirt and matching tie-up skirt, which was stylish as well as comfortable.

On the work front, Raveena was recently seen playing the lead in the web show, Karmma Calling, and she has been receiving rave reviews for her performance. The show also stars Namrata Sheth, Varun Sood, Vikramjeet Virk, Viraf Patel, Rohit Roy, and Waluscha D'Souza in key roles. At present, it is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Raveena will be next seen in Patna Shukla with Arbaaz Khan. Besides, she also has Welcome To The Jungle with Akshay Kumar, Shreyas Talpade, Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, and others in key roles.

Apart from that, Raveena has KGF: Chapter 2, and Ghudchadi in the pipeline as well.