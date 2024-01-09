Raveena Tandon On Playing Indrani In Karmma Calling: 'It Was Challenging, Have Never Done Something Like This Before'

Raveena Tandon | Photo by Varinder Chawla

The makers of Raveena Tandon's Karmma Calling, unveiled the trailer of the web series at a grand event in Mumbai on Tuesday. Directed by Ruchi Narain, the show also stars Varun Sood, Namrata Sheth, Gaurav Sharma, Waluscha D'souza, Viraf Patel, Amy Aela and Piyush Khati. In the show, Raveena is seen as the reigning queen of Alibaug, Indrani Kothari, who is ready to take on Karma Talwar (Namrata) as secrets are dark and stakes are high. Karma enters the elite club of Alibaug and several unexpected truths unfold.

The trailer shows Raveena in a never-seen-before avataar. During the event, the actress revealed why playing Indrani was challenging. "It was difficult. My character is very different from who I am in real life. I didn't want to portray the good side of me while I was playing Indrani. Over the years, I have tried to play versatile roles and this time again, the universe made it possible, I believe. I have never played such a role before. Every time I used to give my shot, I used to turn around and look at Ruchi. I always followed her vision," Raveena said.

"I have been a part of the film industry for 33 years. I always believe that hard work, honesty and sincerity makes an actor and if you put these three things in any role, it turns out to be amazing. A lot of things will be revealed about my character in every episode and it will make you wonder whether Indrani is good or bad. So, keeping that balance was tough," she added.

Varun, who plays Indrani's son, opened up about his role and experience of working on Karmma Calling. He shared, "I was quite excited for this role because there are a lot of similarities between me and my character Ahaan. Very fortunately, Ruchi also saw the similarities. My fellow actor Rachit helped me shape Ahaan in detail during our workshops. So I'm very lucky to be a part of a show like this.

Further talking about the show, Namrata added, "There is a lot of mystery, thrill and drama and it's only when you watch the show you will know what my character Karma is really there for. The show is very exciting. I am playing a part for which I have craved for a very long time. I'm grateful to Ruchi for believing in me and giving me this role. Working with Raveena ma'am has been a dream and I couldn't have asked for a better opportunity. I'm also very nervous to know how the show will be received by the audience. We have given our hearts and souls to this and I hope everybody loves it.

Director Ruchi said it took them 10 years to make the show. "It's been a long journey. I guess everything has its time. I always wanted to make this show only with Raveena and now, we have an even more wonderful cast. I am overwhelmed and extremely excited for the show's release," she gushed.

Karmma Calling will release on Disney+ Hotstar on January 26, 2024. It is based on the US original series Revenge, which aired from 2011-2015.