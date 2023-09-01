WATCH: Rapper 50 Cent Throws Mic Into Crowd During LA Concert, Accidentally Hits Woman On Head

American rapper 50 Cent is currently making headlines for throwing a mic into crowd during his Los Angeles concert on August 30. Reportedly, the mic hit a woman on the head.

The rapper has landed himself into legal trouble as the victim filed a police complaint against him on Wednesday.

Several pictures and videos of the incident have surfaced on social media. However, according to a report in TMZ, the rapper's attorney has stated that he did not hurl the mic at the woman intentionally.

"Let's be very clear, as I told LAPD this afternoon, my client Curtis (AKA 50 Cent) would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone. Anyone saying something different doesn’t have all the facts and is misinformed," the attorney reportedly said.

On the other hand, the victim informed cops that 50 Cent looked directly at her before throwing the mic. She has been hospitalised with head injuries.

The rapper performed as part of his Final Lap tour 2023 and he was reportedly annoyed during the concert as he was handed several mics that didn't work.

It may be mentioned that a few weeks back, singer-rapper Cardi B also angrily tossed her mic at a fan, who threw a drink at her during a Las Vegas concert.

